Joe Biden returns to South Carolina for Upstate sweep

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center

Adding to an already busy campaign week in South Carolina, former vice president and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden will be returning to the Palmetto State to meet with voters this week.

Biden will be holding town halls in four Upstate cities on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement from his campaign.

Wednesday, Biden will kick off his campaign trip in Spartanburg with a town hall at 11:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Park Event Center.

Later Wednesday, Biden will head to Gaffney for a 4:45 p.m. town hall at Limestone College.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday, Biden will appear in Rock Hill at 11 a.m. at Clinton College.

Biden also will speak in Greenville at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Staunton Bridge Community Center.

The week is shaping up to be politically packed, with Vice President Mike Pence headlining an Upstate barbecue Monday and 2020 hopefuls U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Casto scheduled to visit.