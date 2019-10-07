Poll: SC Democrats want a hopeful who’ll support Obama’s legacy, not shake things up

SHARE COPY LINK

When it comes to the 2020 election, South Carolina Democratic voters still have former President Barack Obama on their mind.

A Fox News poll released Sunday showed half of voters who participated thought it was more important for a Democratic candidate to build on Obama’s legacy than to take a “new and different approach.”

That sentiment could have contributed to former Vice President Joe Biden’s growing lead in the Palmetto State, with Obama’s former right hand pulling in 41% of support from voters.

Progressive candidates rooting for massive changes in the system U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders polled at 12 and 10% respectively.

In contrast of voter’s desires for candidates to carry on the Obama legacy, Warren was listed most often as Democratic voters’ second choice, with 16% of respondents choosing the Senator from Massachusetts. Sanders was voters’ second choice 13% of the time.

Biden has long enjoyed support from voters in South Carolina. A Winthrop University poll released last week showed Biden with a 20 point lead over Warren, who was ranked second in the South Carolina polls.

Candidates have rarely breached Biden’s 20 point lead since May, with the most notable loss in support happening in July after U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris called the former Vice President out for his past stances on bussing during that month’s debate.

Pollsters also asked South Carolina Democrats about their stances on impeaching President Donald Trump. About 78% of voters said they believed Trump should be impeached and removed from office; 4% supported impeaching Trump, but not removing him, and 11 percent said they don’t believe he should be impeached at all.

The Fox News Poll was conducted by interviewers who called 803 registered Democratic primary voters between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.