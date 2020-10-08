Harrison threatens to drop out of Friday SC debate if Graham won’t get COVID-19 test

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison is threatening to pull out of a scheduled debate on Friday if Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham doesn’t take a COVID-19 test, which the three-term incumbent says is not necessary.

In dueling news releases on Thursday, the Harrison and Graham campaigns argued over the necessity of everyone in attendance at Friday’s debate being tested for the coronavirus.

Harrison wants Graham to take a COVID-19 test prior to their second face-off saying South Carolina’s senior senator was in contact on Oct. 1 with Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee who has tested positive for a coronavirus.

Harrison said CDC guidelines says a person should quarantine for 14 days if someone has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

Graham and Lee were seated three seats apart at a Judiciary Committee hearing not wearing masks, but they were in a large room and senators were spread out in order to socially distance.

Graham’s campaign on Thursday night provided a letter from Congressional Attending Physician Brian Monahan, who wrote Graham did not meet the criteria of being a “close contact” during the Oct. 1 Judiciary hearing. Monahan added Graham did not need to self-quarantine or have a COVID-19 test.

“I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent,” Graham said. “Whether Mr. Harrison attends tomorrow’s debate is his decision, not mine. I will be there.”

Graham’s campaign also called Harrison’s demand an “11th hour” ploy to avoid the debate, adding that both campaigns agreed to temperature checks before entering the studio and following CDC guidelines.

“Mr. Harrison is demanding special treatment. South Carolinians do not appreciate Harrison putting himself above others,” Graham said. “If Mr. Harrison is not able to interact with South Carolinians on the same terms they live their lives, he should not be their senator.”

In a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, Harrison said he and debate panelists have agreed to take COVID-19 tests prior to Friday’s 7 p.m. broadcast.

“If Sen. Graham will not take a coronavirus test, I cannot responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk,” Harrison said.

After Graham’s announcement he wouldn’t take a COVID-19 test, Harrison in a statement released by his campaign said Graham being tested is for the safety of the people putting on the debate.

“It would give peace of mind to those who have come in contact with Sen. Graham,” Harrison said.

However, it’s still unclear whether he’ll continue with the debate.

Both Harrison and Graham took COVID-19 tests before Saturday’s debate at Allen University and the tests came back negative.

Harrison was still concerned about Graham’s exposure and had a large plexiglass shield set up next to his lectern during the debate. The lecterns also were set 13 feet apart.

“We are committed to this debate,” Harrison spokesperson Guy King said. “If Sen. Graham wants to be unsafe, then we can’t participate, but we hope Sen. Graham will choose to take a test so this debate can happen.”