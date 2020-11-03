It’s Election Day! Live updates and what you need to know as the polls open in SC

Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians will head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the 2020 election. The State will have live updates on voting conditions throughout the day right here.

Polls open at 7 a.m. across the Palmetto State. In the Midlands, some voters couldn’t wait to wait.

As the sun rose Tuesday, more than 100 people stood in line at Red Bank Elementary School, waiting to cast their ballots in one of the most contentious presidential races in United States history. Within 15 minutes, still a quarter of an hour before the polls opened, the line had nearly doubled in length.

Voters bundled up against the cold on a morning when temperatures plummeted to below 40 for the first time since last spring. The parking lot at the Lexington County school was full, with some people parking trucks on the grass.

In addition to the heavy coats, some wore face masks that infectious disease doctors say will limit the spread of the coronavirus, the disease that has killed more than 3,500 South Carolina residents since March. Some were not wearing masks.

Historic voter turnout is possible in this election, thanks in large part to expanded absentee voting, which was allowed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More than a million South Carolinians cast their votes early either in-person or by mail.

For those who have waited to vote on Election Day, the pandemic will change your experience, too. Voters must wear a face mask at polling places, maintain 6 feet of distance from others while waiting in line, and use a cotton swab to make selections on the touch-screen voting machines.

Long line at Red Bank Elementary School 30 minutes before polls open Tuesday. @thestate ⁦@ellissk04⁩ pic.twitter.com/Km19NTn9VF — Sammy Fretwell (@sfretwell83) November 3, 2020

By 6 a.m., John Love was waiting outside his voting precinct at Martin Luther King Park in downtown Columbia. Election workers were still setting up voting machines, signs and tape marking 6 feet of distance between for people who will stand in line.

“I figured I’d wait one hour rather than two,” said Love, 49. “Around here, there were lines like crazy for early voting.”

In addition to the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, voters across South Carolina will decide another hotly contested, closely watched race: the battle for the U.S. Senate between longtime incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham and upstart challenger Democrat Jaime Harrison.

In local races, voters across Richland and Lexington counties will decide who will represent them on county councils, school boards and in the S.C. State House.

Reporters Sammy Fretwell and Laurryn Thomas contributed.