Three seats are contested for Richland County Council. Here’s the results so far

Three seats are up for grabs on Richland County Council in the 2020 election.

The winners will serve four year terms.

With about 40% of Richland County polls reporting as of 12 a.m. on Nov. 4, here’s how the elections are turning out.

District 3

Republican Tony Spain is challenging incumbent Democrat Yvonne McBride for the District 3 seat on the Richland County Council.

As of 12 a.m., Nov. 4, McBride leads the race with almost 82% of the votes.

Spain is a small-business owner and a combat Army veteran who has lived in Richland County for 10 years. McBride is a retired educator and worked for many years in public safety administration in Georgia and for the S.C. Department of Education.

District 3 spans 14 square miles and includes the urban areas of Forest Acres, Arcadia Lakes and Dentsville.

District 8

Republican Gary Dennis and Democrat Overture Walker are vying for the Richland County Distirct 8 seat.

As of 12 a.m., Nov .4, Walker leads the race with almost 71% of the votes.

Dennis is a Realtor and retired from the United States Air Force. Walker is a lawyer who formerly worked as a public defender for Richland County.

District 8 covers parts of northeast Richland County, including the Decker Boulevard corridor and the Spring Valley area. The winner of the election will serve a four year term.

District 9

Democrat Jesica Mackey is running against a late entry, independent candidate Navisala Smalls, for the District 9 seat on Richland County Council.

As of 12 a.m., Nov. 4, Mackey leads the race with almost 81% of the votes.

Mackey is a strategic communications professional who has worked for public and private firms. She has served on several non-profit boards in South Carolina. Smalls is an entrepreneur and formerly worked in constituent services for Richland County. She leads recycling efforts along Summit Parkway.

District 9 covers parts of northeastern Richland County often called northeast Columbia. It includes most of the Two Notch Road corridor past Brickyard Road. That includes parts of Sandhills as well as the Bookman Road and Spears Creek Church Road areas. Parts of the Summit and Lake Carolina neighborhoods as well as a small portion of the Blythewood area are in District 9.