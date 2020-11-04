Elections
Only one race is contested for Lexington County Council. Who will win?
Only one race for Lexington County Council is contested in the 2020 election.
The winner will serve a four year term.
With almost 96% of the polls reporting, here’s how the election is turning out.
District 5
Gene “Bimbo” Jones is running as the Republican nominee against Democrat Bobby Porter.
As of 12 a.m., Nov. 4, Jones leads the race with almost 68% of the votes.
Jones is a 68-year-old tire dealer who is seeking his first elected office. Porter is a 53-year-old general contractor who previously served on the South Congaree Town Council.
Lexington County Council District 5 covers an area south of Interstate 20 in the central part of Lexington County, covering the Red Bank and South Congaree area.
