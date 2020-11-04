The State in Columbia SC Logo
One in five Lexington County votes still being counted Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, S.C.

Many votes in Lexington County remain outstanding after a long election night count.

As of mid-morning, county election officials have gone through about 56.6% of the absentee mail-in ballots. Unlike ballots cast using a touch-screen in a voting precinct, those paper ballots have to be read manually and are taking more time this year thanks to the surge in absentee voting.

That means about 26,000 absentee ballots are still being counted, said Chris Whitmire, a spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission. About 119,000 ballots overall have been cast in the county, according to the election commission.

Lexington County Elections Director Mary Brack said results should be completed by mid-morning.

Outstanding results include a contested race for Lexington County Council, school boards and several state legislative seats.

Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State.
