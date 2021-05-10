Democrat Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster to enact $1,200 return-to-work bonus

Former Representative Joe Cunningham launches his campaign for South Carolina Governor at Tradesman Brewing in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

After calling it “reckless” for Gov. Henry McMaster to end South Carolina’s extra unemployment benefits in the middle of a worker shortage, Democrat Joe Cunningham on Monday suggested another idea: Pay people $1,200 to get back to work.

Cunningham, a South Carolina gubernatorial candidate, called for McMaster to use funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to pay the one-time, back-to-work bonus to incentivize people to become employed.

In a statement, Cunningham said businesses in the Palmetto State are “still reeling from a pandemic that caused new and unexpected challenges.”

“From childcare issues and lack of in-person schooling to stagnant wages and understandable health concerns, there are numerous contributing factors to the current workforce shortage. But the solution is not to carelessly rip away vital unemployment assistance to people who are out of work through no fault of their own,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunnningham argued a one-time bonus will help workers get back on their feet while also helping businesses staff up to meet demand.

The move is an echo of a proposal announced last week by Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Like McMaster, Gianforte last week also announced Montana would be ending its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs.

A request for comment from McMaster was not immediately returned.

On Friday, McMaster ordered the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce to withdraw from the federal government’s pandemic unemployment programs, which included a weekly $300 payments that was not set to expire until the fall.

Cunningham, a former Congressman from Charleston, is seeking seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

