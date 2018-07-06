Can SC's Tim Scott pass historic legislation for African-Americans?

South Carolina's Sen. Tim Scott has teamed up with the U.S. Senate's only two other African-American senators to try to pass a historic civil rights law.
Scott has introduced federal legislation to ban lynching, along with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.
"This measure is certainly well past due and I am glad to be able to join in efforts that will underscore the severity of this crime,” Scott said in a statement as the bill was introduced June 29. “This piece of legislation sends a message that together, as a nation, we condemn the actions of those that try to divide us with violence and hate.”
If passed, the legislation would fulfill a long-time goal of the civil rights movement. By the New York Times' count, nearly 200 anti-lynching bills were introduced in Congress from 1882 to 1986. None were approved.
This bill may be different, however. Sixteen other senators have signed on to the bill, including the Senate's GOP leader, Kentucky's Mitch McConnell. Similar legislation also has been proposed in the House.
Scott, first appointed to the Senate in 2012 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley, is the chamber's only African-American Republican. He also is the first African-American to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.
It is believed that more than 4,000 African-Americans dating back to the 1800s were lynched, including at least 160 recorded lynchings in South Carolina between 1882 to 1968.
Lynching is the extra-judicial murder, predominantly of blacks, suspected of crimes or simply violating the social codes of segregation. The victims often were publicly killed by mobs without due process, with the tacit approval of local and state authorities who never prosecuted the killers.
Under Scott's bill, lynching would be punishable by life in prison, on top of any state-level murder charges.
The bill would define lynching as "the willful act of murder by a collection of people assembled with the intention of committing an act of violence upon any person" and make it a hate crime.
The last time the Senate acted on the issue was in 2005, when senators formally apologized to the victims of lynching and their descendents for the Senate's failure to pass any anti-lynching laws.
Petition candidate changes track
Three months after launching a petition drive to become South Carolina's next governor, former librarian Philip Cheney is changing his strategy.
The gubernatorial longshot announced this week he would drop his campaign to collect 10,000 signatures to get his name on the ballot for November's election, alongside Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Democratic Rep. James Smith and American Party candidate Martin Barry.
Collecting those signatures is the only way a candidate without a recognized political party's nomination can get on a South Carolina ballot.
Instead, the former Anderson city councilman is asking voters to write in his name on Nov. 6, a move he believes will make the election result less vulnerable to hacking.
"Write-in votes are harder to account for" when trying to hack a voting machine, Cheney said. "If there's nothing there until the day of the election, you can't program it to shift votes from one (candidate) to another," although Cheney admits this is "my own personal theory."
The strategic change appears to be one of necessity. Under a July 16 deadline for the petitions, he had collected less than 100 of the 10,000 needed to qualify.
"I found a lot of people aren't willing to sign," Cheney said. "People don't like sharing their information. It's hard to find 10,000 people who will be open about their phone number."
This isn't Cheney's first attempt to get voters to bypass the listed candidates and add his name instead. Last year, he launched an unsuccessful write-in campaign in the special election for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District seat after former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, was named President Donald Trump's budget director.
Besides his 12 years on Anderson City Council and more than 40 years as a librarian, Cheney unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District in 2006.
Freedom Caucus leader coming to Columbia
The head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is coming to South Carolina later this month to speak at a Republican fundraiser.
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., will be the keynote speaker at the S.C. Republican Party's annual Silver Elephant dinner in Columbia.
Meadows, a three-term congressman from western North Carolina, is the chairman of the Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House. Formed in 2015, the Freedom Caucus is known as one of the more conservative groups of congressmen in the House, having grown out of the Tea Party movement.
Mulvaney was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus before he was appointed to become Trump's budget director. The caucus also includes GOP Reps. Jeff Duncan of Laurens and Mark Sanford of Charleston.
The dinner will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Friday, July 27.
