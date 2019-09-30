SC gun store sells ‘No Beto’ AR-15 part, targeting presidential candidate

Beto O’Rourke announces he’s running for president He lost his run for Senate but former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced he is running for president on March 14. He made an official announcement via video. Here's that video from his campaign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK He lost his run for Senate but former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced he is running for president on March 14. He made an official announcement via video. Here's that video from his campaign.

A Midlands gun store is selling a “No Beto” AR-15 part after 2020 candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke declared during a debate that, as president, he would confiscate such weapons.

Palmetto State Armory, based in West Columbia, is selling a “No Beto” AR-15 stripped lower receiver, a gun part that holds the magazine and the trigger.

The receiver, which has the words “No Beto” printed on it, is available for pre-order for $49.99. All profits made from the sale of the item will be donated to the South Carolina Second Amendment Defense Fund, according to the Palmetto State Armory’s website.

The item went on sale the day after September’s Democratic debate, in which 2020 hopeful O’Rourke responded to a question about gun control with a staunch statement in support of confiscation of weapons that “were designed to kill people on a battlefield.”

“Hell yes,” the Texas Democrat said. “We’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”

Since the mass shooting in his home town of El Paso, O’Rourke has been an advocate of a mandatory buy-back program for certain guns, such as the AR-15 and the AK-47.