Graham in SC defends call for investigation into Joe Biden and his son’s Ukraine ties

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday defended his call for an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, saying questions remain about whether Biden’s decision had anything to do with his son’s ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

During a media availability in Charleston, Graham called a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which has centered on whether Trump held up aid to Ukraine in exchange for a promise from the country to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian business ties, partisan and unfair.

Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, had called for the firing of Ukraine’s prosecutor, echoing calls from many leaders in western countries.

Graham said he doesn’t trust House Democrats and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry.

“If Hunter Biden, who was a board member for Burisma, used his political influence to stop the investigation of the gas company in the Ukraine where he received $50,000 a month, what role did the vice president play if any?” Graham said, who offered no evidence the Bidens had done anything wrong and added that he hopes the inquiry finds nothing.

“Joe Biden is a good friend. But if we’re going to look at corruption in the Ukraine, we’re going to look at both sides.”

Graham said questions about the Bidens’ involvement were not allowed to be asked in the Democrat-controlled House proceedings and should be asked in the Republican controlled Senate.

“I don’t know if anything wrong happened, I don’t know if it was illegal what Hunter Biden did,” Graham said. “I don’t know if there was any conflict of interest laws violated for the sitting vice president’s son to sit on this board, but someone needs to look at that.”

Graham said he wants transcripts of Joe Biden’s phone calls with Ukraine and responded to Biden’s remarks that South Carolina’s senior senator would regret the investigation.

“I like Joe Biden,” Graham said. “All I can say is Joe didn’t pull any punches when he ran against McCain,” who Biden was friends with, he said. ”That’s the way the system works. We’re not going to have two systems where you just look at the Republicans and you get a pass.”

