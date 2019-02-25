Muslim college students threatened after inviting journalist to speak at NC college

Muslim students at a North Carolina university welcomed a journalist to speak on campus Monday night, but the event took place after a death threat had been issued.
The Wingate University Muslim Students Association invited Noor Tagouri to the N.C. school for a lecture billed “Speak Your Truth: Breaking Barriers Through Storytelling,” according to a Facebook event page.
Before the event was held, someone made a threat to anyone in attendance.
“I hope anyone who does, dies today. And yeah, march your little self on over there and good luck living through it!” read the comment that was called a “hate crime” and shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.
Following the threat, there was increased security for Tagouri’s appearance, including a presence from Wingate police, WSOC reported.
“Students of all faiths and backgrounds should be able to host events without fear of threats or intimidation,” CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said in a news release. “We urge law enforcement authorities to investigate this alleged threat as a hate crime and to offer stepped-up security for event participants.”
The president of the Wingate’s Muslim Students Association said she was “not surprised by the comment,” WSOC said.
“I didn’t really think anything of it. There were no direct threats toward us. It really was just hate speech, which is nothing new to us. I mean, we’re really used to it,” said Haneen Muhyeddin, according to WSOC.
CAIR reported it has seen a “spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president” and said it has “expressed concern ... over Trump administration policies and appointments.”
As of 8 p.m., there were no reported incidents at Monday’s event at Wingate University, according to police dispatch.
Tagouri has made documentaries on “food and immigration, underground scenes, and marginalized communities,” according to the student group’s Facebook page.
