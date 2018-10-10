He warned his teen cousin not to eat his potato chips, then shot him, SC cops say

A Colleton County man was arrested after he allegedly shot his 17-year-old cousin over a bag of potato chips, according to the local sheriff’s office.
Ryan Langdale turned himself in to deputies Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice, according to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Department statement.
On Sept. 29, deputies were called out to a Colleton County home after a teen had been shot, according to the statement. Langdale and the teen told deputies that the 17-year-old had accidentally shot himself while cleaning a hunting rifle.
The teen was in critical condition, and was rushed to surgery with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the statement. He was later transferred to a Charleston area hospital.
As investigators began to look at the incident more closely, they noticed some inconsistencies.
During a second interview with deputies, the teen said Langdale, his cousin, shot him after warning him not to eat his potato chips, according to the statement. Investigators also learned that Langdale switched the gun he used with the gun deputies found at the crime scene to hide his involvement.
Monday, investigators searched Langdale’s house and found the gun they believe he used in the shooting, according to a statement. A warrant for his arrest was soon issued.
Langdale surrendered at the Colleton County Detention Center, according to the statement. He was given a bond of $55,000.
