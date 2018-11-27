A locket with cremated remains appears in SC home. Woman wants to find its owner.

A woman found a locket with cremated remains in her home after returning from shopping on Black Friday.
Her daughter Trudy Parris posted a picture of the locket on Facebook in hopes of finding its owner. She said she thinks it ended up in a shopping bag while she and her mother were shopping on Woodruff Road in Greenville, South Carolina.
“My mom found this locket on her bedroom floor by her dresser. It belongs to NO ONE in our family. We can only conclude that it fell out of one of the bags we brought home yesterday after Black Friday shopping,” she wrote on Saturday.
Parris told McClatchy Tuesday that no one had claimed the locket, but the post has been shared almost 200 times. She said she left her name and number at each of the stores they visited on Black Friday.
“I know how important this must be to someone out there!” she wrote.
Parris asks the owner or anyone who knows the owner to contact her on Facebook.
