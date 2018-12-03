They robbed a disabled vet and beat him with his own walker. Now they’re going to prison.

The second of two South Carolina men pleaded guilty last month to robbing a disabled veteran and beating him with his own walker, according to the Times & Democrat of Orangeburg.
Samir W. Alvarado Brown, 23, and Jarrah Donta Dixon, 28, will each serve 10 years after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery and violent second-degree burglary, according to the newspaper. Dixon pleaded guilty in July, online court records show.
At about 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning in September 2017, WCIV reports, police said Brown and Dixon broke into the 64-year-old man’s home through a window. One of the men carried a gun, according to what police told the television station.
The victim tried to activate his alarm system, but one of the men hit the veteran with his own walker, WLTX reports.
The pair stole cash and a bank card, WRDW reports. Police found one of the men near the scene of the crime, according to WRFW. Officers had both men in custody by the next day, according to online court records.
Deputies said at the time that Dixon knew the victim and wore a bed sheet to hide his identity, WCSC reports.
“These two individuals decided they were more important than this man’s right to the comforts and safety of his home,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told WCSC. “Every citizen has the right to enjoy the privacy and security of their own home.”
