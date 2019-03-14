South Carolina

‘I needed the money.’ SC prison guard accused of smuggling contraband

By Emily Bohatch

March 14, 2019 05:26 PM

A South Carolina prison guard was arrested Thursday after investigators say he tried to bring marijuana, a power tool and other contraband into a correctional institution, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Anthony J. Murgolo was found with the contraband items at Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison located in Ridgeville.

When Murgolo drove a state issued car onto the grounds of Lieber C.I., another officer searched the car, according to his arrest warrant. The officer found three packages wrapped in electrical tape.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I brought that in,” Murgolo allegedly said to the officer. “I needed the money. I (expletive) up.”

The packages contained marijuana, tobacco, a dremel tool, headphones, cigar wraps and two tubes of glue, according to the arrest warrant.

