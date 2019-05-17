‘Network of underground tunnels’ hid $200,000 in stolen property, SC sheriff says

Greenville County, South Carolina investigators say they found “a sophisticated network of underground tunnels” hiding more than $200,000 in stolen property. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Investigators found “a sophisticated network of underground tunnels” hiding more than $200,000 in stolen goods on a four-acre property, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

It took deputies two days to search the property in Piedmont, South Carolina, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Investigators said they found property that had been stolen from across the South Carolina Upstate and Midlands regions.

“Some of the stolen property was heavy construction equipment, transport trailers, vehicles, power tools and construction material,” the department said.

Investigators started searching the property on the banks of the Saluda River on May 14, they said.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Timothy Glenn Painter, 26, was arrested and charged with eight counts of receiving stolen goods and one count of grand larceny, Greenville County jail records show.

“Painter is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $133,400 bond; however investigators anticipate additional charges to follow as they continue their investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are working to contact victims so they can reclaim their stolen property, the sheriff’s office said.

