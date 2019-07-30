Crash blocks major Midlands highway during evening commute, SC officials say

Traffic was stopped on a major Midlands highway in Columbia following a crash, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. SCDOT Screen Grab

Drivers on the evening commute from Columbia were stopped in their tracks following a crash on a major Midlands highway Tuesday night.

The collision blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted.

Half of the highway looked more like a parking lot as traffic was stopped while officials attempted to clear the road, SCDOT camera showed.

The crash occurred at Exit 101 A, which is near Colonial Life Boulevard and Bush River Road, according to SCDOT.

The wreck occurred after 6 p.m., and has caused injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The number of people injured and their condition was not available.

Just before 7 p.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened, according to SCDOT cameras.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

