South Carolina
Search for teen missing since last week underway, SC police say
A search is underway in South Carolina for a missing teenager.
Madison Chelsea Ann Martin has not been seen since August 2, the New Ellenton Police Department said on Facebook.
She was last seen at 6 p.m. at her home in New Ellenton, according to the post.
The police have asked for the public’s help in locating her.
Martin is described by police as a 5-foot-5, 200-pound teen, seen wearing glasses and has reddish-blonde hair in a picture provided with the post.
Messages left with the police department asking if Martin is considered to be in danger were not immediately answered.
Anyone with information on Martin is asked to call police at 803-652-7770 or 803-648-6811.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
