Search for man suspected of drowning during fishing tournament in SC lake, officials say

A search is underway for the body of a man who is believed to have drowned while competing in a fishing tournament, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

The search is taking place on the Anderson County side of Lake Hartwell, Capt. Robert McCullough said in an interview with The State.

It began Saturday after an empty boat was found drifting in the middle of the water, according to McCullough.

DNR believes the boat was being used by a man who was competing in a fishing tournament being held on the lake.

“No one saw him go in the water, but he did not return,” McCullogh said as DNR divers search the water for a second day in hope of discovering the body.

The boat was located near the Waldrop’s Landing area of the lake, WYFF reported.

In addition to having divers in the water, DNR is using sonar technology to aid in the search for the body, according to McCullough.

