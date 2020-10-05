The State in Columbia SC Logo
Actor from ‘The Office’ to host trivia at South Carolina bar. Here are the details

Everyone’s favorite accountant from “The Office” is coming to South Carolina.

Brian Baumgartner — the 47-year-old Georgia native who played Kevin Malone on the hit sitcom for nine seasons — is scheduled to host “The Office” trivia at Charleston Sports Pub on Wednesday, the bar’s website states.

“We’re gearing up for a fun night of Office Trivia featuring Kevin Malone (YES, THE REAL BRIAN BAUMGARTNER WILL BE THERE) on Wednesday, 10/7,” the bar wrote in a Sept. 28 Facebook post.

Thanks Nashville and @nashfilmfest for your support of @ejesusfilm !!! Now I’m coming to you South Carolina! Hope to see you at @cspclemson in Clemson on 10/5, @cspgreenville in Greenville on 10/6, and @charlestonsportspub in Charleston on 10/7. It is going to be... AWESOME. 7pm.

Baumgartner is making his way through South Carolina with stops in Clemson and Greenville on Monday and Tuesday, according to his Instagram account.

He’ll be at Charleston Sports Pub’s West Ashley location from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The bar isn’t accepting reservations and management advises guests arrive early to secure a spot, according to the Facebook event. Teams must be two to eight people and registration is $30, which includes a poster.

More than 800 people had responded to the event as of Monday, with 246 marked “attending.”

In true Kevin fashion, there will also be merchandise for sale showcasing “Kevin’s Famous Chili” as well as actual chili, according to the event page.

During one particularly iconic episode in season five, Kevin dumped an entire pot of homemade chili on the floor of Dunder Mifflin before trying to scoop it up. He ends up rolling around in the mess.

Baumgartner told BuzzFeed News in 2019 the scene was very “technical” to film, and he couldn’t escape the smell of the chili for hours afterward.

“[I] shower, scrub, wash, scrub, [use] baby wipes, everything,” he said. “I sat down to dinner and we’re sitting there, and I was just like, ‘I can’t get it off me!’”

The beloved ‘Office’ character is also known for such gaffes as “I just want to sit on the beach and eat hot dogs. That’s all I ever wanted” and “Whenever I try to make a taco, I get too excited and crush it.”

