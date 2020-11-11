Charleston International Airport reopens after suspicious package prompted evacuation

Charleston International Airport, the largest airport in South Carolina, has reopened after it was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:15 a.m., Transportation Security Administration inspectors alerted airport officials about a suspicious item and determined an evacuation of the terminal was necessary, according to airport spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Both employees and passengers were evacuated.

The airport tweeted news of its evacuation at 12:40 p.m. Pryor said the suspicious package was then removed from the terminal area and members of the Charleston County Bomb Squad arrived on scene to inspect it.

All told, five outside agencies assisted the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police with the incident: Charleston County Sheriff, North Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff, Dorchester County Sheriff and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Less than an hour later, at about 1:30 p.m., the airport reopened.

“The package, which was evaluated by the bomb squad, was not an explosive device,” a separate 2:08 p.m. tweet from the airport confirmed.

For hours, the evacuation orders impacted travel by air and by car.

According to online flight trackers, all flights to the airport were being held or diverted, citing security reasons.

Meanwhile, law enforcement diverted vehicles away from the airport as authorities investigated the package and passengers were cleared out of the terminal.

“For the safety of our travelers, staff followed all protocols on handling the suspicious package that was identified by a TSA agent,” a statement posted on the airport’s Twitter account said.

Repeated attempts to reach Charleston airport officials for further details about the evacuation that happened on Veteran’s Day were not immediately returned.

The evacuation temporarily impacted in-bound travel to the airport based in North Charleston.

Tyler Jones, a Charleston-based political strategist, was stranded in Miami while waiting to catch his flight back home to the Lowcountry because of the evacuation.

A video Jones sent showed a long line of people waiting to board a Charleston-bound flight.

Shortly after 2 p.m., he texted that he had been allowed to board the plane.