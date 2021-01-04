The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Baby’s remains found inside the wall of South Carolina home, officials say

A young child’s remains were found inside a South Carolina home, officials say.
A young child’s remains were found inside a South Carolina home, officials say. Getty / iStock photo

A baby’s skeletal remains were found inside the wall of a South Carolina home, prompting an investigation, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said it’s investigating after receiving a call about human remains on Saturday, multiple news outlets reported. The discovery was made in Pacolet, a town roughly 10 miles southeast of Spartanburg, according to WYFF.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a home was being renovated when someone stumbled upon the remains, WSPA reported.

Officials said the case is under investigation, and the skeletal remains went to a forensic anthropologist, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

“Based on our limited information, it is believed the remains have been concealed for a long period of time,” Clevenger said, according to multiple news outlets.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
  Comments  

News

Community college food bank sees spike in need with pandemic

January 03, 2021 2:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service