Photo appearing to mock George Floyd’s death leads to SC school district investigation

A video shared on social media has drawn comparisons to the death of George Floyd. Screengrab from WCSC video

A photo that appears to mock George Floyd’s death prompted an investigation from a South Carolina school district, officials said.

The picture shows one person pressing a knee against the neck of another who lies on the ground, according to social media posts. A caption written across the photo reads: “I can’t breathe.”

Two students are accused of appearing in the photo, which is the focus of a Berkeley County School District probe, WCSC reported Tuesday. The school system is based in Moncks Corner, roughly 30 miles north of Charleston.

“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy,” spokesperson Katie Tanner said in a statement to news outlets. “Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters.”

The photo has similarities with the video showing the last moments of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in May. Floyd was pronounced dead after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” when the arresting officer kneeled on his neck for about 8 minutes.

That officer and three others were fired and charged in connection with Floyd’s death. The encounter sparked protests across the country as people called for justice, equality and police reform.

In South Carolina, the photo appearing to re-enact Floyd’s death drew backlash from some.

“I was like that’s not funny why would they do that,” said Sterling Jenkins, Berkeley High School student body president, according to WCIV.

The picture was a screenshot from a video shared on TikTok and Snapchat, news outlets reported. The person who posted the video later locked her social media accounts, according to WCBD.

Justin Hunt, the president of the group Stand as One, said he saw the video and felt the students accused of being in it should be expelled, the TV station reported.

But not everyone viewed the situation the same way.

“It’s sad that he’s mocking this,” one Facebook user commented on the WCBD page. “But come on. Expulsion? How about teaching the kids how he was wrong.”

The Berkeley County school system didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Wednesday. Officials in a statement to news outlets said the district “promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders.”