James Holderman, infamous USC president of 13 years, dies at age 85

James B. Holderman

A shadow of South Carolina has passed.

James B. Holderman, a former University of South Carolina president with a storied past, died Saturday. He was 85.

A source close to Holderman’s family confirmed his death to The State.

A Machiavellian figure, Holderman sought to bring fame and notoriety to the state of South Carolina and its flagship university as its president from 1977 to 1990. Most notably he brought President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II to campus. While president, he secured the beginnings of funding of what became the Swearingen Engineering Center and the Koger Center, Columbia’s premier performing arts center.

“The University of South Carolina community is saddened to learn of former President James Holderman’s passing,” the school said in a statement. “He presided over a period of growth and recognition for the university, including the foundation of the South Carolina Honors College, donation of the Movietone News Collection from Twentieth Century and campus visits from world leaders such as U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush and Pope John Paul II. The positive impact our university alumni continue to have in their communities is part of his legacy. We send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Behind the scenes, Holderman dealt in criminal plots for wealth and power, which brought down his administration and eventually landed him in prison. He had access to secret taxpayer-funded accounts he controlled, and Holderman bought and doled out millions of dollars in lavish gifts and favors for politicians and others, including secret scholarships for their children.

James Holderman with Pope John Paul II on a visit to the University of South Carolina. On the left, the student body president presenting a dulcimer as a gift from the university. Photo courtesy of USC Archives

In 1992, after an internal investigation, USC’s board of trustees stripped Holderman of his tenure after the university confirmed stories of his sexual advances and harassment of favored student interns.

Each year of his tenure Holderman traveled across the country and the world with student interns, staying in luxury hotels and dining at elegant restaurants. He gifted bathrobes and little gold crosses he said had been blessed by an archbishop to his interns, then made sexual advances to his favorites.

In 2003, after being arrested in an FBI sting where agents posed as Russian mobsters, Holderman received three years in prison for scheming to launder drug money and get illegal visas.

A plaque a few inches across still rises out of the bricks of USC’s Horseshoe, memorializing the visit of Pope John Paul II to USC which Holderman, against all expectations, made happen.

