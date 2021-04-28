Waffle House customer choked and bled after eating eggshells in meal, SC lawsuit says

A South Carolina woman is suing Waffle House, claiming eggshells in her meal caused pain and suffering.

A lawsuit filed Monday against Waffle House claims a South Carolina woman choked, bled and vomited after consuming eggshells in her to-go order.

Leslie Brown, a Hampton County woman, ordered the “unreasonably dangerous” All-Star meal from the Waffle House at 8208 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia on July 5, 2020, according to the lawsuit. She dug in, unaware there were eggshell fragments in her food.

“She bit into this eggshell substance and, through no fault of her own, consumed and digested eggshell fragments that were sold and served to her” by the Waffle House, according to the lawsuit filed in Richland County.

The woman “suffered a choking episode, lacerated gums, bleeding gums, sore throat, bruised throat, headaches, vomiting, nausea, and other ill effects.”

Waffle House’s “recklessness” is to blame, according to the suit, and Brown is seeking damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress, fear and anxiety, among other damages.

Waffle House declined to comment, citing company policy.

Brown is suing Waffle House for negligence and strict liability. No dollar amounts are given in the lawsuit.

She is being represented by Patrick W. Carr, an attorney based in Hilton Head Island.