Motorcycle, semi-truck collision on I-26 W near Broad River Road has all lanes blocked

At least one is injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Interstate 26, troopers say.

Trooper David Jones said the wreck has all lanes of I-26 west blocked. The wreck happened near mile marker 101 close to Broad River Road. Traffic is back up about three miles on the interstate and Broad River Road is experiencing heavy traffic, according to authorities.

The Department of Transportation said the collision happened just after 12 p.m. Crews are working to open the lanes, Jones said, and drivers should expect delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating.

Authorities are asking people to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as The State recieves more information.