Midlands woman run over by multiple cars while walking on highway, coroner says

A Lexington County woman was killed Thursday morning when she was run over by a number of vehicles on a major highway in the Midlands, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The pedestrian who was killed was identified as Christy Mildred Branham, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The 45-year-old Pelion resident was walking on Interstate 20 when she was killed, according to the news release.

Branham was hit by two vehicles while walking in the roadway, Master Trooper David Jones, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said in an interview with The State.

The death was not related to Hurricane Dorian, Jones said.

Watts said the collisions occurred just after 5:30 a.m. at the 65 mile marker on the eastbound lanes of I-20. It is near the Broad River Road exit, which is in the area referred to as Malfunction Junction.

The Pelion woman was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet SUV and a 2009 Toyota four-door sedan, Jones said.

Branham died at the scene after suffering blunt trauma to her body, Watts said after an autopsy was performed.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured in the crashes, according to Jones.

The crashes caused traffic to be backed up for miles on the interstate during the morning commute.

No criminal charges will be filed, Jones said.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

