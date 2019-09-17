SC man dies in hospice after crash where moped stopped on highway, coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A South Carolina man died in hospice care following a recent multi-vehicle collision on a Midlands-area highway, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Edward Vincent Lopez was on foot on U.S. 221 on Aug. 24 when he was involved in a chain-reaction collision, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

After he was taken to an area hospital, the 44-year-old Greenwood resident was transferred to Hospice House of Piedmont, where he died last Saturday, according to the news release.

Lopez had been riding a moped at about 2 p.m. when he stopped in a northbound lane because the vehicle had become disabled, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A second vehicle, a 2009 Toyota SUV, was stopped in the road behind Lopez, when it was rear ended by a 2003 Lincoln, according to Hovis.

That collision sent the SUV forward, causing it to hit Lopez, Hovis said.

In addition to Lopez, the drivers of both the Toyota and Lincoln were injured and had to be taken to an area hospital, per Highway Patrol.

Hovis said both drivers were wearing seat belts, but information on their conditions was not available.

An autopsy showed Lopez died of blunt force trauma suffered in the wreck that the coroner called “accidental.”

There is no word on possible criminal charges, and the crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.