Columbia man killed after motorcycle was hit by swerving car, SC Highway Patrol say

A Columbia man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday in a crash with car on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on S.C. 391 in Newberry County, according to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell.

The motorcycle rider was identified as Elwood “Woody” Duernberger, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said in a news release.

The 75-year-old Columbia resident was heading north on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when a 2012 Chrysler 200 traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and smashed into the biker, Tidwell said.

Duernberger was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the Yamaha and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Following an autopsy, Kneece said Duernberger died of blunt force trauma.

After crashing into the motorcycle, the Chrysler ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, Tidwell said.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the wreck, according to Tidwell.

Information was not available on any possible criminal charges, but Tidwell said the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

The wreck is the latest incident in a spate of deadly crashes on South Carolina roads involving motorcycles and mopeds.

Through Oct. 13, 103 motorcyclists have died on state roads and highways, compared to 95 in 2018, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

