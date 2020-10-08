Driver shoots self after wreck on interstate in Lexington County, deputies say

A person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after wrecking on Interstate 20, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The department has not released many details about the incident but said a woman was driving in the eastbound lane and crashed her vehicle. Only her vehicle was involved in the crash, deputies said. After the wreck, she shot herself, a witness told deputies.

Deputies continue to investigate the death.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lane of I-20 in Lexington County near mile marker 55 around 5:15 a.m., causing a major traffic back up, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police, fire fighters and paramedics were still on the scene as of 7:30 a.m.. Emergency crews were able to clear the left lane of I-20 east.

Crews reopened all the eastbound lanes at about 9:45 a.m.

