Hazardous materials spill on US 277 near I-20 exit in Columbia, SC DOT says

Hazardous materials have spilled onto US 277 in Columbia, blocking all of the northbound lanes, according to officials.

The wreck that caused the spilled happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of US 277 near the Interstate 20 exit for Florence, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Only the left northbound lane was closed at first. By midday authorities had blocked off all the lanes.

The transportation department announced that hazardous materials had spilled at about 1:17 p.m. It did not specify what kind of materials spilled.

A traffic camera appears to show an overturned semi-truck in the left northbound lane of 277.

This is breaking news that will be updated when more details are obtained. Check back.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.