Driver killed in overnight crash on highway running through Richland Co., SC cops say

One person was killed in an early-morning crash on a highway running through Richland County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 26, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

An eastbound lane was closed for about two hours near the 98-mile marker, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s just outside of Columbia, a few miles away from the area called Malfunction Junction, and near Exit 101 which is the connection with U.S. 76.

A 2014 Audi was heading east on I-26 when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, according to Collins.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Collins said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the car to veer off I-26 was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 845 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 573 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 304 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 39 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in at least 27 of the collisions, according to DPS.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.