Crash blocks highway, creates traffic jam for drivers commuting through Lexington Co.

Drivers or the Wednesday morning commute were delayed by a traffic jam following a collision on a section of a highway running through Lexington County.

A crash caused vehicles to get backed up on Interstate 26, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck happened at about 7:05 a.m., and a westbound lane on I-26 was blocked near Exit 97, according to the tweet. That’s the junction with U.S. 76 and U.S. 176.

No injuries were reported in the collision, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vehicles were backed up for miles as emergency responders helped them slowly navigate through the area, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word on when I-26 would be completely reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.