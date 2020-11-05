‘Overdue’ repairs at train track crossing to close road leading to large subdivision

Repairs to a railroad crossing will cause some short term issues for residents of a large subdivision in Richland County. But the long term benefits make it worthwhile, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker told The State Thursday.

The intersection at North Royal Tower Drive and Woodrow Street in Irmo will be closed for at least two days so fixes can be made to train tracks crossing the roads.

That’s an intersection used frequently by residents of the New Friarsgate subdivision, and shutting it down could cause traffic issues.

The Irmo Police Department called the roadwork “a total closure meaning there will be no access across the tracks until the crossing is reopened.”

The repairs are being made by CSX, a freight railroad company, which sends several trains per day across the tracks through Irmo and Columbia.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The intersection will be closed at 6 a.m. Nov. 10, and is not scheduled to reopen until 7 p.m. the following day, according police.

Walker said it could take even longer to make the repairs, meaning the intersection would continue to be closed.

“I equate one day with at least a week, but I want them to fix it right,” Walker said. “If they require two days, a week, or two weeks, it’s worth it to do it right.”

Walker said the fixes are warranted because every time he drives over the train tracks in a sedan the car will “bottom out.” Several Irmo residents agreed with the mayor, making posts on social media about issues with the railroad crossing, with some saying it has caused damage to vehicles.

Residents will need to find alternative routes during the closure, and are encouraged by town officials to use Woodrow Street, St. Andrews Road, Friarsgate Boulevard, and Chadford Road.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Walker called the intersection the major entrance to the subdivision, but stressed there are alternative options for drivers.

“There will be a little detour, but it’s going to fix the roads,” Walker said. “Short term pain is worth a long term solution.”

Walker said he has been after CSX to make the repairs for at least four years, dating back to before he was elected mayor and was a member of town council.

“CSX needs to come fix it. They’ve been blowing us off for years,” Walker said.

A deal with CSX was in place in January to make the repairs, but Walker said the COVID-19 pandemic caused any roadwork to be delayed.

“It is overdue,” Walker said.