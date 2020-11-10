Crash causes injuries, blocks traffic on interstate running through Columbia

A crash caused injuries and delays for drivers making the Tuesday morning commute on a highway running through Richland County.

All of the northbound lanes on Interstate 77 were blocked near Exit 6A, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the Shop Road exit in Columbia.

The collision happened at about 7 a.m., and several lanes on I-77 were closed before all northbound traffic was reported blocked at about 8 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved, but traffic cameras showed a tractor trailer truck jackknifed across the northbound lanes, and several emergency responders at the scene.

Vehicles were backed up for at least three miles, traffic cameras showed.

Information on when I-77 would be reopened was not available.

Drivers in the area were warned to expect delays as crews work to remove the truck from I-77, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

If possible, drivers should try to avoid the area and find an alternative route until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

