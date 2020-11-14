The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Traffic

Drivers should expect to see more patrol cars on these Midlands roads this weekend

Drivers in Lexington County should be on the lookout for more law enforcement vehicles this weekend.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter on Saturday that it would be stepping up patrols in 10 areas around the county.

The sheriff’s department said the increased patrols are in response to citizen concerns about dangerous drivers.

Drivers should expect to see patrol cars in

Amick’s Ferry Road

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bush River Road

Cedar Grove Road

Ermine Road

Jessamine Road

Old Lexington Highway

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Smith Pond Road

Treemount Lane

Wild Meadows Drive

Woodland Hills Road

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service