Drivers should expect to see more patrol cars on these Midlands roads this weekend
Drivers in Lexington County should be on the lookout for more law enforcement vehicles this weekend.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter on Saturday that it would be stepping up patrols in 10 areas around the county.
The sheriff’s department said the increased patrols are in response to citizen concerns about dangerous drivers.
Drivers should expect to see patrol cars in
▪ Amick’s Ferry Road
▪ Bush River Road
▪ Cedar Grove Road
▪ Ermine Road
▪ Jessamine Road
▪ Old Lexington Highway
▪ Smith Pond Road
▪ Treemount Lane
▪ Wild Meadows Drive
▪ Woodland Hills Road
