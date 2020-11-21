Traffic
Lexington County coroner identifies victim of fatal Augusta Road crash
Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a car collision that happened on Augusta Road Friday.
Cody Dean Laux, 26, of West Columbia, died in the wreck, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Augusta Road, which is in a commercial area less than a mile from Interstate 26.
Laux was driving east on Augusta Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an another vehicle, Fisher said. Paramedics pronounced Laux dead on the scene.
Laux was wearing a seat belt, according to Fisher. No one else was injured.
