Lexington County coroner identifies victim of fatal Augusta Road crash

Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a car collision that happened on Augusta Road Friday.

Cody Dean Laux, 26, of West Columbia, died in the wreck, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Augusta Road, which is in a commercial area less than a mile from Interstate 26.

Laux was driving east on Augusta Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an another vehicle, Fisher said. Paramedics pronounced Laux dead on the scene.

Laux was wearing a seat belt, according to Fisher. No one else was injured.

