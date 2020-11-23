Crash blocks traffic on interstate running through Richland County

A crash blocked part of a highway running through Richland County and caused delays for drivers on the Monday morning commute.

Multiple westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were closed following the collision that happened at about 8:20 a.m., the South Carolina department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The traffic jam was near Exit 65 on I-20, according to the tweet. That’s the junction with Broad River Road/U.S. 176 in Columbia.

No injuries were reported in the collision, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Transportation.

Information on the cause of the crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles on I-20, and traffic backed up behind them as the worked to clear the highway.

At about 9 a.m., all westbound lanes on I-20 were reopened, but traffic cameras showed vehicles were still moving slowly through the area, with emergency responders among the vehicles pulled off on the right shoulder of the highway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.