Multiple crashes, injuries reported on Midlands roads, highways on rainy day

More than a dozen crashes were reported during the Wednesday morning commute on a cold and rainy day in the Midlands.

Collisions happened on local roads and highways in Richland, Lexington, and Kershaw counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Injuries were reported in at least three of the Columbia-area wrecks, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Additionally, the multiple wrecks and disabled drivers created traffic jams and delays for drivers as lanes were closed on sections Interstate 26 and Interstate 20 running through the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Calls to assist drivers and general traffic congestion on the highways, including Interstate 77, were also reported.

From about 7 to 9 a.m., at least 13 incidents on Midlands roads were confirmed by the Department of Public Safety. Many more were recorded across the state, as conditions are varied.

Significant rainfall was recorded during that time at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to Weather Underground.

Officials have not said the weather was the cause in any of the collisions.

There is 100 percent chance of rain to continue until 4 p.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Columbia. While temperatures are not expected to rise above 42 degrees, drivers should also be aware of gusty conditions, as 6 mph north winds are in the forecast.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

