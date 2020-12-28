Crash causes traffic jam at busy intersection in downtown Columbia, police say

A busy intersection in downtown Columbia was blocked following a Monday morning crash, police said.

A three-vehicle collision happened at the corner of Gervais and Pickens streets, the Columbia Police Department said at about 10:45 a.m. That’s a block away from intersections with Bull and Lady streets, near the Home2 Suites by Hilton.

The eastbound lanes were shut down by officers as first responders work to move the vehicles from the road, police said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not report if anyone was hurt, but police said there were no serious injuries. As of 11:15 a.m., EMS had not taken anyone to an area hospital, police said.

There was no word on what caused the collision, or if either driver faces criminal charges, but the wreck is being investigated by the police.

The police said they hope to have the road fully reopened by 11:40 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

