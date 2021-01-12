Drivers delayed by crash that caused injuries on highway near Malfunction Junction

Drivers making the Tuesday morning commute on a major highway running through Columbia were delayed by a collision that caused in injuries.

Multiple westbound lanes on Interstate 20 was blocked following the crash that happened at about 8:15 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck occurred near Exit 63, which is the exit for Bush River Road, that is just beyond the line between Lexington and Richland counties, close to the area called Malfunction Junction.

Injuries were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt, and their conditions, was not made available.

There was no word on what caused the collision, or the number of vehicles involved.

Emergency responders were on the scene and traffic in the area was backed up, SCDOT cameras showed.

Information on when I-20 would be cleared was not made available.

This was one of several wrecks reported by SCDOT on highways running through the Midlands on Tuesday morning. There were at least six collisions reported on Interstate 26 and I-20 since 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

