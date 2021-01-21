Crash blocks traffic on highway running through Columbia

A Thursday morning crash on a highway near Malfunction Junction caused delays for drivers.

At about 9:45 a.m., all of the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked following the collision near Exit 64A, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the junction Interstate 26 and U.S. 76, between the Bush River and Broad River road exits on I-20, and close the line between Richland and Lexington counties.

Information on what caused the wreck, and the number of vehicles involved was not made available.

No injuries were reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene working to clear I-20, traffic cameras showed. The lanes were reopened and the highway was cleared by 10:20 a.m., according to SCDOT.

This was one of several collisions reported on highways and secondary roads across the Midlands on a rainy morning, including four on I-20, according to SCDOT.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

