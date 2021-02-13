Back-to-back wrecks clog I-26 near Columbia in collision-filled day

Parts of the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 26 near Columbia are jammed after wrecks happened within minutes of each other in a day full of collisions.

A wreck blocked all lanes on I-26 east near exit 97 in Richland County, the South Carolina transportation department reported. The wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m. The state Highway Patrol said that at least one person was injured in the wreck. By 3:40, emergency responders had cleared the lanes, but traffic was still slowed.

At 3:20 p.m., a collision on I-26 west near mile marker 119 in Lexington County blocked one lane of traffic. No injuries were reported. By 3:40, responders had cleared the lanes.

Another traffic incident, either a disabled vehicle or collision, on I-26 east near exit 106, which is St. Andrews Road, has lanes block off, according to the Highway Patrol.

At least 10 wrecks have happened on Midlands interstates between Friday afternoon and late Saturday afternoon, the DOT reported.

Weather likely contributed to the wrecks. Rain has slicked roads since Friday evening.

A wreck on I-26 west near mile marker 150 in Orangeburg County happened at about 3:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported by the Highway Patrol.

Three more collision were slowing traffic on Interstate 20 in Kershaw and Richland counties. No injuries have been reported, but one was a hit-and-run, according to troopers.