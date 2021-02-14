Lexington County man killed in truck crash identified by coroner

A Lexington County man was killed in a crash on a Midlands road late Friday night, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office said.

Daryl Messer died in the crash that happened at about 11 p.m., Coroner Laura Kneece said.

The 51-year-old Chapin resident died at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Seibert Road close to the intersection with Leisure Point Road in the Prosperity area, Kneece said. That’s near Lake Murray, and about 7 miles from Dreher Island State Park.

Messer was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado north on Seibert Road when the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over, according to Bolt.

Messer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the Chevy, according to Bolt.

Messer was driving too fast for conditions, Bolt said. Information on how fast the truck was going before the wreck was not available, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for this week, Kneece said.

Through Friday afternoon, 96 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data show. Of those, 71 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 40 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least four people killed in Newberry County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in any of the deadly collisions, DPS reported.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported. Of those, 695 had access to seat belts, but 347 were not wearing them, according to DPS.

