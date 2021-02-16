High school student killed in crash on Midlands road, coroner says

A high school in the Midlands is mourning the death of a student.

Camden High student Shydais Lyquell Tucker was killed in a car crash Monday, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

The 18-year-old Camden resident was in a wreck that happened at about 1 a.m., West said.

Tucker was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 heading north on White Pond Road, when the car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck was near the intersection with Tail Pines Lane, which is about a mile from Exit 87 on Interstate 20.

Tucker was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County where he died a few hours later, according to West.

The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the car, Collins said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the Pontiac to veer off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

“Unfortunately, we lost a member of our Bulldog family in a car accident this morning,” Camden High School Principal Lesley Corner said in a statement about the high school senior, WLTX reported. “Shydais Tucker will be remembered as one of the kindest, sweetest young men at Camden High School. He enjoyed challenging himself academically and making the word brighter with his smile.”

Counselors will be available for students and staff members who are in need of assistance, Corner said.

Through Monday afternoon, 106 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least three people killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

