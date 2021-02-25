Crash kills motorcycle rider in Lexington, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday in a crash on a Lexington road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5 p.m. on Boiling Springs Road, said Master Trooper David Jones. It was near the intersection with Longview Street, outside the Red Bank area.

Both a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a 1992 Yamaha motorcycle were heading north on Boiling Springs Road when the wreck occurred, according to Jones.

The van slowed to turn into a private driveway and the motorcycle crashed into it from behind before going up in flames, Jones said.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to Jones.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the motorcycle rider after notifying the next of kin.

The van driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol, which is continuing to investigate the wreck.

Through Wednesday afternoon, eight motorcycle riders were among the 132 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the Department of Public Safety. In those collisions four crash victims were not wearing a helmet, DPS reported.

This was at least the ninth person killed in an Lexington County crash in 2021, and the second motorcycle rider, DPS data shows. The motorcycle rider who died in the previous collision in January was not wearing a helmet, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Overall, 1,036 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, including 108 motorcycle riders, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

