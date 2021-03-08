Pedestrian killed after three-vehicle crash on busy Columbia road, police say

A male pedestrian was killed in a Sunday night crash on a busy road in Columbia, according to police.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. on S.C. 277, between Farrow Road and Bull Street, the Columbia Police Department said Monday in a news release. That’s near the Prisma Health Richland hospital complex.

The road was temporarily closed because of the wreck, police said.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was unlawfully walking in the middle of the southbound lane on S.C. 277 when three cars hit him and caused fatal injuries, according to the release.

The pedestrian was also wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the incident, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by police.

The collision continues to be investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 158 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 31 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data show.

There have been at least eight people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and three involved a pedestrian, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

