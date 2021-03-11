Crashes on I-20 block traffic during morning commute

Drivers making the Thursday morning commute were delayed by multiple crashes on a major highway running through Lexington County.

All westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked near Exit 51 following a collision that happened at about 6:45 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said. That’s the exit for Longs Pond Road in the Gilbert area.

Information on what caused the wreck, or the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

There was no word on any injuries that might have been caused in the crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Vehicles were backed up for more than a mile on I-20, traffic cameras showed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol warned drivers to expect delays as troopers and other emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

Shortly after this collision occurred, SCDOT reported another wreck at about 7:30 a.m. This collision occurred near Exit 55 in Lexington, which is the connection with S.C. 6.

One westbound lane was blocked by the collision, SCDOT reported.

No injuries were reported in the second crash, according to DPS.

The delays were longer because drivers were unable to move into the open lane because a concrete barrier separated them as part of an ongoing traffic shift on the highway to widen the road.

By 7:45 a.m. no lanes were blocked, but information on when I-20 would be completely cleared was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.