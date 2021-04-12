Fiery crash kills driver, sends passenger to SC hospital, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and and another was hospitalized following a car crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Ninety Six Road, near the intersection with Hebron Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in Orangeburg County, just outside of Neeses.

A car, that Tidwell said is believed to be a Chevrolet sedan, was heading east on Ninety Six when it ran off the left side before hitting an embankment and flipping over, Tidwell said. The Chevy then caught on fire, according to Tidwell.

The driver died, while a passenger was hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not made available.

No other injuries were reported.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver and release a cause of death after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word if the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information on what caused the Chevy to veer off the road was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 241 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 10 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.